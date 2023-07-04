Suspect charged with killing 5 in Philadelphia shooting held without bail

Police officers on July 4 investigate the scene of Monday night's mass shooting in southwest Philadelphia.

 Bastiaan Slabbers/Reuters

(CNN) — The suspect accused of killing five people – including a 15-year-old boy – in a shooting in Philadelphia on Monday night was held without bail Wednesday after a preliminary arraignment on various charges, including murder.

Kimbrady Carriker, 40, is also charged with attempted murder and carrying a firearm without a license. He was not required to enter a plea.

