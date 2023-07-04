(CNN) — The suspect accused of killing five people – including a 15-year-old boy – in a shooting in Philadelphia on Monday night had a previous gun conviction and was carrying a “ghost gun” the night of the shooting, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner told CNN on Wednesday.

Kimbrady Carriker, 40, is set to be arraigned Wednesday on murder charges, according to the district attorney’s office. Carriker is also facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and simple assault, among others.

CNN’s Celina Tebor, Michelle Watson, Mike Figliola, Jennifer Feldman and Dakin Andone contributed to this report.