Suspect barricaded in building after shooting and stabbing attack in Japan leaves three dead

A photo shows a house where a suspect barricaded himself in with a hunting gun in Nakano City on May 25.

 Naoto Suzuki/AP

(CNN) — The suspect in a lethal shooting and stabbing attack in Japan remains barricaded inside a building in Nakano City, hours after the rare spate of violence left three dead, according to local police.

Police received a call in the late afternoon local time with reports that a “man stabbed a woman,” a Nakano City police official told CNN.