Video shows suspect's car next to slain deputy's car, police say
Video play button

(CNN) — After an hourslong standoff, a 29-year-old man suspected of gunning down a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday. But the reason behind the killing remains a mystery.

Kevin Cataneo Salazar is accused of ambushing and shooting Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, as the deputy waited at a red light in his patrol car Saturday, Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna said.

CNN’s Josh Campbell, Camila Bernal, David Williams, Stephanie Becker, Conor Powell, Ashley R. Williams, Michelle Watson, Andy Rose and Lechelle Benken contributed to this report.