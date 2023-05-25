Suspect arrested after shooting and stabbing attack in Japan leaves three dead

A photo shows a house where a suspect barricaded himself in with a hunting gun in Nakano City on May 25.

 Naoto Suzuki/AP

(CNN) — The suspect in a shooting and stabbing incident that left three people dead in central Japan is now in police custody, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, citing local police early Friday.

Police in Nakano City received a call on Thursday with reports that a “man stabbed a woman,” a city police official told CNN.