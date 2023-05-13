Chances have dwindled for finding two climbers alive more than a week after they went missing in Alaska's Denali National Park and Preserve, as park authorities announced they have scaled back their active search.

A small slab avalanche may have swept Eli Michel, 34, of Columbia City, Indiana, and Nafiun Awal, 32, of Seattle, off their feet the night of May 5, according to search clues collected by Denali's mountaineering rangers.

CNN's Paradise Afshar contributed to this report.