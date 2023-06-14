Supporters watch scandal-ridden former Italian PM Berlusconi’s controversial state funeral

People assembled in Milan ahead of the service on Wednesday, June 13.

 GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Mourners gathered in Milan on Wednesday for the state funeral of Silvio Berlusconi, the divisive and domineering former premier who remained omnipresent in Italian public life for decades until his death this week.

Berlusconi’s coffin left Villa San Martino in Arcore, outside Milan, and was transported through the city center to Milan’s gothic Duomo cathedral for Wednesday’s service. When it left the cathedral afterwards, crowds sang the Italian national anthem.