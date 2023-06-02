Support brace seen bending as brick façade began to crumble prior to Davenport building collapse, new surveillance video shows

(CNN) — In the 10 minutes before a Davenport, Iowa, apartment building collapsed Sunday, new surveillance video obtained by CNN shows a support brace bending, with portions of the brick façade crumbling around it.

The video, taken from the roof of a nearby building, shows what was happening before the building at 324 Main Street collapsed.

