‘Sudden’ shift in weight caused migrant boat to sink, Greek coast guard says, as hundreds more feared dead

A migrant vessel pictured by the Greek coast guard on June 13 sank in the Mediterranean on Wednesday.

 Hellenic Coast Guard

Kalamata, Greece (CNN) — A boat that sank killing dozens of people was caused by a “sudden” shift in weight, Greek authorities said Thursday, in one of the largest-scale migrant vessel disasters in southern Europe this year.

At least 78 people died after the vessel went down on Wednesday, with campaigners warning there could have been hundreds more on board, meaning the death toll could rise.

CNN’s Elinda Labropoulou reported from Kalamata, Greece. CNN’s Sana Noor Haq wrote from London. CNN’s Chris Liakos, Catherine Nicholls and Sharon Braithwaite contributed reporting.