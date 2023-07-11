(CNN) — Students who struggled through the height of the Covid-19 pandemic – between March 2020 and early 2023 – are still having trouble keeping up with course work, according to a study from the nonprofit NWEA, which focuses on education research.

“This analysis provides the most current evidence to help guide recovery efforts and resource allocations in support of schools,” an NWEA news release said. “While the pandemic is now deemed over, the impacts on students based on two markers, achievement in reading and mathematics, are still apparent.”