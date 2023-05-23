(CNN) — A female student is suspected of starting a deadly school dormitory fire that killed 19 children in Guyana, after her cell phone was taken away by a dormitory teacher, according to local police.

The fire that engulfed Mahdia Secondary School’s female dormitory over the weekend killed 18 girls and a young boy, shocking the South American country.

Previous reporting by CNN’s Tara John, Sandi Sidhu, Xiaofei Xu, and Sahar Akbarzai