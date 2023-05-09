New Zealand police will resume their search at first light Wednesday for a high school student missing in a flooded cave system after a school trip during heavy rain on the country's North Island.

Northland Police said they received reports at about 10:35 a.m. local time Tuesday that a group of high school students were in difficulty at the Abbey Caves in Whangārei, around 180 kilometers (112 miles) north of Auckland.

