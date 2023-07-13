Still reeling from catastrophic flooding that left at least 1 dead, Vermont braces for another round of rain

(CNN) — Dangerous weather could bring more flash floods to Vermont – just as the state begins its long recovery from devastating rainfall that deluged the region earlier this week.

At least one person died in the recent storms and flooding, the Vermont Department of Health said in a news release. Stephen Davoll, 63, died in a “drowning accident in his home on July 12,” the release said. No additional details were provided.

