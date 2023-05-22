States reach landmark deal on water cuts to stave off a crisis on the Colorado River

Bathtub rings are seen along the banks of Lake Mead on April 3, 2023.

 Will Lanzoni/CNN

(CNN) — Three Southwest states announced Monday they have struck a historic deal to cut millions of gallons of Colorado River water usage over the next four years, about half of which would be completed by next year, in an effort to stave off a crisis at the nation’s largest reservoirs.

The deal between California, Arizona and Nevada agrees to cut at least 3 million acre-feet of water through 2026 – around 10% of the states’ Colorado River allocation – water that would otherwise be used to irrigate farms, generate hydropower or feed municipal drinking water systems.