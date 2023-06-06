(CNN) — A school board in Oklahoma has approved an application for a Catholic virtual charter school – a decision that would create the first publicly funded religious charter school in the nation – despite concerns over the plan’s constitutionality.

The Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted 3 to 2 on Monday to approve an application for the St. Isidore of Seville Virtual Catholic Charter School, an online public school that would be administered by the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa.