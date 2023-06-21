(CNN) — The prosecution rested its case Wednesday in the trial of the former school resource officer who stayed outside a Parkland, Florida, high school while 17 people were killed and 17 others were wounded during a February 2018 mass shooting.

Throughout their case, prosecutors sought to portray Scot Peterson, then a deputy with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, as a law enforcement officer who failed to appropriately respond during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School despite years of service and active shooter training.

