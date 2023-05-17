(CNN) — Florida education officials want to speak with students who were shown a Disney movie in their fifth-grade class, sparking an investigation into their teacher over the state’s law against the teaching of sexual orientation or gender identity, the Miami Herald reported.

In a letter to parents Friday, the Hernando County School District said a Florida Department of Education representative would be visiting the Winding Waters K-8 school as soon as Wednesday and may conduct interviews with students, according to the Herald, which obtained a copy of the letter. Parents can object to the interview, the newspaper said.

