Start your week smart: Russia avoids crisis, Titan sub probe, migrant shipwreck disaster

Members of Wagner group sit atop of a tank in a street in the city of Rostov-on-Don on June 24.

 Stringer/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Fourth of July celebrations are right around the corner. Time to light the grill and cook up some … lab-grown chicken? Yes, cell-based meat that is grown, or cultivated, in a lab is a thing now — although you can’t go buy it in stores just yet. No doubt you have some questions, and we have answers.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.