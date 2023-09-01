College football's landscape -- and game -- are changing forever
(CNN) — The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) is expanding to 18 schools with the addition of Stanford, Southern Methodist University (SMU) and the University of California-Berkeley, after a vote by the conference’s board of directors on Friday.

In a statement, the conference announced the schools would be members with full voting privileges starting from July 2024 – SMU will officially join in July 2024 and Stanford and Cal will do so the following month. They will begin competing in the ACC from the start of the 2024/25 academic year.