The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office has filed a motion asking a Missouri court to set aside the conviction of a man who prosecutors say has served more than 30 years of a life sentence for a murder he didn't commit.

Christopher Dunn, now 52, was convicted in 1991 and sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of Ricco Rogers, 15, who was shot and killed on May 18, 1990, according to the motion.