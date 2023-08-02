The chairwoman of the Somali Athletics Federation was suspended after a video of a novice runner finishing last at an international competition went viral.

(CNN) — A Somali sports official was suspended for nepotism on Wednesday after a viral video showed an apparent novice runner skipping across the finish line in last place at an international competition.

The video, which circulated widely on Wednesday, showed Nasro Abukar Ali competing in the third heat of the first round of the women’s 100-meter race at the International University Sports Federation’s (FISU) Summer World University Games in China.

CNN’s Savanna Stewart, Sahil Kurup and Wayne Sterling contributed to this report.