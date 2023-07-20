Donald Trump preparing for possible third indictment
(CNN) — As anticipation builds for former President Donald Trump to be indicted for the third time this year, investigators in the special counsel’s election interference probe are expected to speak with additional witnesses over the next several weeks, including at least one former Trump attorney.

Trump has been informed by special counsel Jack Smith that he is a target in the investigation into efforts by the former president and his allies to overturn the 2020 election – giving Trump the chance to testify or present evidence before a possible indictment Is brought. Such target letters are typically sent shortly before prosecutors move forward with charges.