Liga F, the top tier of women's football in Spain, has called off its strike ahead of opening weekend after reaching a minimum pay agreement. Strategy director for the Spanish women's professional league Pedro Malabia Sanchis joined CNN's Amanda Davies to discuss.

(CNN) — Players competing in the top-tier of women’s football in Spain – Liga F – have called their strike off after reaching a minimum pay agreement, players’ union FUTPRO announced on Thursday.

The dispute between the five unions representing the players – including many of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad – and Liga F primarily came about because of a disagreement in the minimum salary for players and the wage gap which exists.