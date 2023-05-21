SpaceX to launch former astronaut, three paying customers to orbit

(CNN) — SpaceX is set to launch four passengers — including three paying customers — toward a weeklong stay aboard the International Space Station. Their journey, put together by the Houston-based company Axiom, will be the second all-private mission to the orbiting outpost.

The mission, called AX-2, will also make history as stem cell researcher Rayyanah Barnawi is set to become the first woman from Saudi Arabia to travel to space.