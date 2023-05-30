SpaceX mission carrying former NASA astronaut, three paying customers returns from space station

A SpaceX capsule carrying a decorated former NASA astronaut and three paying customers departed from the International Space Station at 11:05 a.m. ET on Tuesday, kicking off the final leg of a historic weeklong mission for the crew.

 SpaceX

The Crew Dragon spacecraft departed the space station Tuesday morning and the crew spent nearly 12 hours in orbit as the capsule maneuvered back toward Earth. After a fiery reentry, the Crew Dragon and passengers made a safe splashdown off the coast of Panama City, Florida, in the Gulf of Mexico at 11:04 p.m. ET.