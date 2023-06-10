(CNN) — The largest hospitality union in Southern California has approved a strike for more than 15,000 workers that could begin in early July if an agreement isn’t reached on increased pay and other benefits.

Unite Here Local 11 – the union representing room attendants, cooks, dishwashers and front desk agents among other workers – voted Friday on authorizing the strike with a 96% approval. The group claimed the strike would mark “the largest hotel worker strike in modern US industry.”

