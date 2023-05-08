Southern border braces for a migrant surge with Title 42 set to expire this week

The United States is bracing for the expiration of a pandemic-era border restriction this week, with officials fearing it will spur a surge of migrants and exacerbate an already challenging humanitarian crisis at the southern border.

"No matter how much we are prepared, I don't think we are going to be prepared enough," John Martin, deputy director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless in El Paso, Texas, told CNN on Sunday, days before the lifting of Title 42, a Trump-era policy that allowed the government to quickly turn away certain migrants at the border, originally with the aim of stopping the spread of Covid-19.

CNN's Rosa Flores, Priscilla Alvarez, Gloria Pazmino, Samantha Beech, Natasha Bertrand and Haley Britzky contributed to this report.