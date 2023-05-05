For years, South Korea's biggest annual LGBTQ pride celebration has been held in the same grassy square in central Seoul, which fills up with performers and joyful participants decked out in rainbow costumes.

But this year, the Seoul Queer Culture Festival (SQCF) has been turned away from the venue, which will instead be used for a Christian youth concert -- to the dismay of festival organizers who call it an act of discrimination.

Additional reporting by Reuters.