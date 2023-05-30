North Korea says satellite launch fails

South Korea’s military said North Korea fired a “space projectile” triggering emergency alerts in Seoul and Japan, weeks after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, pictured here in Pyongyang, on March 1, ordered officials to prepare to launch the country’s first military reconnaissance satellite.

 KCNA/Reuters

Seoul (CNN) — North Korea said its attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite failed Wednesday when the second stage of the rocket failed, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

“The new satellite vehicle rocket, Chollima-1, crashed into the West Sea ​​as it lost propulsion due to an abnormal startup of the engine on the 2nd stage after the 1st stage was separated during normal flight,” KCNA said.