Video shows students walking out of campus after alert about 'armed and dangerous' individual
(CNN) — A state official briefed by local law enforcement told CNN that the suspect in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill shooting on Monday has been identified as a doctoral student at the university.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office booking report shows Tailei Qi is in custody on a first-degree murder charge and a charge of having a gun on education property.

CNN’s Devon M. Sayers and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.