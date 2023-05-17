(CNN) — The world is now more likely than not to breach 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming above pre-industrial levels for the first time – a critical global temperature limit – according to the World Meteorological Organization, thanks to a combination of heat-trapping gasses from fossil fuel and a looming El Niño.

Breaching 1.5 degrees may only be temporary, the WMO said. But it would mean the world has crossed a critical climate threshold, a signal of how quickly climate change is accelerating. And as temperatures surge, there is a 98% likelihood that at least one of the next five years, and the five-year period as a whole, will be the warmest on record, the WMO reported.