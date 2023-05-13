Amid pressing concerns that a surge of migrant crossings would be triggered by the expiration of the US border restriction policy known as Title 42, some southern border communities have reported receiving fewer-than-expected migrant arrivals since the policy has been lifted.

"We continue to encounter high levels of non-citizens at the border but we did not see a substantial increase overnight or an influx (of migrants) at midnight" after the policy expired Thursday night, Blas Nuñez-Neto, Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary for border and immigration policy, said Friday morning.

CNN's Homero De la Fuente, Maegan Vazquez, Jennifer Hansler, DJ Judd, Andy Rose, Jason Hanna, Ray Sanchez, Rosa Flores, Priscilla Alvarez and Dan Berman contributed to this report.