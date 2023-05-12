The United States' Covid-era border restriction policy known as Title 42 expired overnight, and with tens of thousands of migrants believed to be massed in northern Mexico, Friday and the following days will show just how effective US preparations were.

Throughout the week, the US surged agents, troops and other federal workers toward the southern border, anticipating Title 42's expiration at 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday would cause a migration influx -- even heavier than seen in recent weeks -- that would strain communities' capacities to receive them.

