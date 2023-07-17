Italy issues ‘extreme’ health warning for 16 cities as heat wave grips Europe

A woman cools off with a mini fan in Rome, on July 14, as Italy is hit by a heatwave.

 Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Blisteringly high temperatures are expected to continue across parts of southern Europe this week, as the continent braces for its second extreme heat wave, putting people’s health at risk and setting the stage for wildfires.

Last week’s “Cerberus” heat wave is making way for another, which Italian weather forecasters have named “Charon” – the ferryman in Greek mythology who carries souls to the underworld.

Chris Liakos, Sharon Braithwaite, Al Goodman and Barbie Latza Nadeau contributed reporting