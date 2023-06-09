Smoke from Canada’s wildfires has reached as far as Norway

A helicopter waterbomber flies above the Cameron Bluffs wildfire near Port Alberni, British Columbia, Canada, on June 6.

 James MacDonald/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — The smoke from hundreds of wildfires burning in Canada, which has already blanketed parts of the US and placed around 75 million people under air quality alerts, has reached as far as Norway, according to scientists in that country.

Over the last few days, plumes of smoke have stretched from Canada across Greenland, Iceland and made their way to Norway.