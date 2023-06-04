Madison
(CNN) — A small aircraft crashed in southwest Virginia Sunday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
The aircraft, a Cessna Citation, took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York.
The plane crashed into a mountainous terrain in a “sparsely populated area,” the FAA said.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.
This story is developing and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.