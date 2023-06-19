Slain Hong Kong model Abby Choi mourned at pink-themed funeral

Hong Kong (CNN) — Hundreds of mourners attended a funeral on Sunday for a Hong Kong model whose grisly death earlier this year shocked the city, with floral tributes flowing in from loved ones, friends and celebrities alike.

Abby Choi, a 28-year-old mother of four, went missing in late February until parts of her dismembered body were found by police in a rural village house.