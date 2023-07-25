Video shows singer jumping off stage to confront a concertgoer
(CNN) — R&B superstar Monica is being praised for helping an audience member at the Riverfront Music Festival in Michigan on Saturday after a video of the altercation went viral on social media over the weekend.

In the clip, the “Boy Is Mine” singer is seen jumping off stage after witnessing someone allegedly assault a female audience member in the crowd at her Detroit show.