A look back at Sinéad O'Connor's most memorable moments
Video play button

(CNN) — Following the announcement of Sinéad O’Connor’s death aged 56 Wednesday, her life and music with all their complexities and convulsions have been put back into the spotlight.

The Irish singer was known for her pure and crisp voice, paired with exceptional songwriting abilities that evoked her views on politics, spirituality, history and philosophy, but it was the moment when she tore up a picture of Pope John Paul II on “Saturday Night Live” in October 1992 that has defined public image.

CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.