The GOAT is returning to gymnastics. See her before competition
(CNN) — In her first competitive event since 2021, legendary gymnast Simone Biles scored a 14 on the uneven bars, a 14.8 on the balance beam, a 14.9 in the floor exercise and a 15.4 in the vault at the Core Hydration Classic before a capacity crowd in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, just outside Chicago.

The seven-time Olympic medalist made her first appearance since pulling out of several events at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

