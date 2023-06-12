Rome (CNN) — Silvio Berlusconi, the flamboyant billionaire and former Italian prime minister who once described himself as the “Jesus Christ of politics,” has died at a Milan hospital at the age of 86, his press office confirmed on Monday.

Berlusconi, who had a recent history of health issues, had recently been diagnosed with leukemia, Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital said. He had been admitted to the hospital before with breathing problems, and attended a check-up there on Friday.

Valentina Di Donato, Barbie Latza Nadeau and Antonia Mortensen reported from Rome. Laura Smith-Spark and Peter Wilkinson wrote in London.