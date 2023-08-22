CNN speaks with Ukrainian firefighter dealing with personal costs of war
Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (CNN) — For Dima, the silence away from the horrors can be harder to bear.

A fireman in what is perhaps currently the worst-bombed town on earth – Orikhiv, right in the throes of Ukraine’s counteroffensive – Dima’s daily job involves pulling the living from the burning rubble of Russian airstrikes, but also collecting the fragments of those who did not survive.