Sierra Leone’s President Maada Bio sworn in hours after election win

Sierra Leone’s President Maada Bio, here on June 20, has been reelected for a second term in office.

 John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Sierra Leone’s President Maada Bio was sworn into a second term on Tuesday, just hours after the country’s electoral authority certified his victory at the polls over the protests of rivals.

Bio’s Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) won nearly 1.6 million votes – 56.1% of the total ballots – to defeat his closest opponent, Samura Kamara of the opposition All People’s Congress (APC) party, who won a 41% share of the vote.