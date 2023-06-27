Sierra Leone’s President Maada Bio declared winner in elections

Sierra Leone’s President Maada Bio, here on June 20, has been reelected for a second term in office.

 John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Sierra Leone’s President Maada Bio has been reelected for a second term in office, the country’s electoral commission announced Tuesday.

Bio’s Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) won nearly 1.6 million votes – 56.1% of the total ballots – to defeat his closest opponent, Samura Kamara of the opposition All People’s Congress (APC) party, who won a 41% share of the vote.