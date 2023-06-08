Siberia swelters in record-breaking temperatures amid its ‘worst heat wave in history’

A temperature anomaly map showing warmer than usual temperatures over parts of Asia is seen here.

 Climate Reanalyzer

(CNN) — Dozens of heat records have fallen in Siberia, as temperatures climbed above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 Celsius).

Despite only being early June, records are tumbling across parts of Siberia as extreme heat pushes into unusually high latitudes.