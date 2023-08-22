Fashion resale apps are offering second-hand style to eco-conscious customers, Anna Stewart reports.

New York (CNN) — Jitters about the health of the economy aren’t stopping consumers from buying, but they are becoming more value-driven and less picky about what they buy, even when they’re shopping secondhand.

In other words, that pink Alexander McQueen blouse with the seam split or not-so-gently-used Gucci canvas hobo bag is starting to look pretty good in this economy, even to – or especially to – label-conscious shoppers.