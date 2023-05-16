(CNN) — The teenage gunman who killed three people and wounded six others in Farmington, New Mexico, on Monday appeared to target victims randomly and used at least three guns in the attack, including an AR-15-style rifle, police said.

The shooting appears to have been “purely random” as “there were no schools, no churches, no individuals targeted,” Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said in a video statement Monday night.

CNN’s Dave Alsup, Steve Almasy, Sara Smart and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.