CMT pulls Jason Aldean video critics say is racially insensitive
Video play button

(CNN) — Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.”

Aldean’s single, which was released in May, stirred new controversy when the music video debuted on July 14. The lyrics and visual references in the video, critics say, are evocative of vigilantism and racism, which Aldean has disputed.