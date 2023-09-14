Sheriff: Woman arrested after an 11-month old and dog left in hot car both die

According to Sheriff Ron Montgomery with the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, a woman is charged in relation to the death of an infant and dog after they were both left inside a hot car.

 WTKR

Click here for updates on this story

    YORK COUNTY, Virginia (WTKR) -- A woman is charged in relation to the death of an infant and dog after they were both left inside a hot car, according to Sheriff Montgomery with the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.