Officers belonging to self-described 'goon squad' plead guilty to torturing two Black men
(CNN) — A Mississippi sheriff said he was “ashamed” and apologized after five of his former deputies pleaded guilty to charges related to the torture of two Black men.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said the police badge was “tarnished by the criminal acts of these few individuals” at a news conference hours after the five former deputies pleaded guilty Thursday. A sixth former officer from the Richland, Mississippi, police department also pleaded guilty.